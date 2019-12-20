Culver's Deontae Craig Cements Commitment to Iowa 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WFFT - Published Culver's Deontae Craig Cements Commitment to Iowa Culver's Deontae Craig Cements Commitment to Iowa 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Culver's Deontae Craig Cements Commitment to Iowa Hey good evening everyone... well christmas continued in to today for college football fans everywhere as early signing period entered day two for high school football players signing to the next level...and the fun starts out west in culver... fort wayne native and culver academies star football player deontae craig cemented his commitment to iowa...the four star recruit plays linebacker and defensive end..he was ranked as the second best player in the state and picked the hawkeyes over ohio state, notre dame, indiana, purdue, michigan, and michigan state among many, many others... 3





You Might Like

Tweets about this