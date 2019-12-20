Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Community sings carols for Wisconsin man battling cancer

Video Credit: WISC - Published < > Embed
Community sings carols for Wisconsin man battling cancer

Community sings carols for Wisconsin man battling cancer

The Sauk City community got together to do a candlelight walk down Gene Weittenhiller's street, then crowded around his home to sing carols.

Jamie Perez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Community sings carols for Wisconsin man battling cancer

Over the last few weeks ... we've been bringing you updates on the prairie du sac man who's been asking for christmas cards... as he battles stage- four cancer.

Jamie perez has been following his story from the start... and has another update for us this morning... this has all been so overwhelming for gene.

He's been posting updates every day on the things he's getting in the mail plus all the amazing things people have been doing for him.

Yesterday... was probably his biggest in person turnout yet.

The entire sauk city community got together to do a candlelight walk down his street and crowded around his home to sing carols to him.

The group was led by fire trucks.

Here's a little clip from their caroling last night.

"( nats caroling )" they also all walked up and each hand- delivered a christmas card to him.

I'm actually going back to his home this morning to do a follow up story with him about everything he's received plus what all of this has meant to him.

That story is airing tomorrow morning.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.