Community sings carols for Wisconsin man battling cancer

Over the last few weeks ... we've been bringing you updates on the prairie du sac man who's been asking for christmas cards... as he battles stage- four cancer.

Jamie perez has been following his story from the start... and has another update for us this morning... this has all been so overwhelming for gene.

He's been posting updates every day on the things he's getting in the mail plus all the amazing things people have been doing for him.

Yesterday... was probably his biggest in person turnout yet.

The entire sauk city community got together to do a candlelight walk down his street and crowded around his home to sing carols to him.

The group was led by fire trucks.

Here's a little clip from their caroling last night.

"( nats caroling )" they also all walked up and each hand- delivered a christmas card to him.

I'm actually going back to his home this morning to do a follow up story with him about everything he's received plus what all of this has meant to him.

That story is airing tomorrow morning.