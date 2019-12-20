Dem hopefuls: why voters should back impeachment

In the debate, hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico, the candidates promised to make the case to a divided American public that Trump's impeachment was necessary.

Some said they wanted to hear testimony from top White House aides at the Republican president's trial due next month in the Republican-led Senate that will determine whether Trump is removed from office.

"It was a constitutional necessity for the House to act as it did," said former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Everyone now in the Senate has taken a constitutional oath to uphold our Constitution," said U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren.

"President Trump thinks he should not be impeached, he should not be scared to put forward his own witnesses," said Senator Amy Klobuchar.