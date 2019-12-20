First reviews of new Star Wars film are in

Reference!

One of our own star wars fans á kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is at the theater in mason city á seeing what fans thought of the end of the saga.

Nick?

Live george and katie á i am excited to see this movie, which closes out the skywalker saga, which began all the way back in 1977.

I got a chance to speak with fans as they came out of the first sold out showing... with the first á honest reviews.

Don't worry... i've edited out the spoilers.xxx "they hyped it up for the last two years, since the last jedi.

I love light saber fights, i love good versus evil.

It's star wars!"

Joe turner from clear lake put on his finest jedi robes for opening night.

After spending two hours and twenty two minutes watching the epic saga, he emerged from the dark theater with a glowing review.

"very emotional in some parts.

There are a lot of light saber battles.

Love.

Explosions."

Longátime fan karl kessler was equally pleased with how the film turned out.

"the movie was great.

I seen the first one in 1977 and so this has been a long journey for me.

Been a fan ever since.

You know it was a nice closure."

For some fans, star wars: rise of skywalker was filled with so many twists and turns, they're not sure exactly how they felt about it.

"my friends and i we're about to go to rib crib and kind of process.

I enjoyed it but i'm not really sure, if i enjoyed it yet.

You know what i'm saying.

It's just kind of... its like this huge era of movie has just come to a close."

The biggest fans of star wars are arguably the kids... and for young fan max kofoot, this film was a great way to wrap up the star wars franchise... for now.

"it just blended basically everything... basically everything i can think of everyone i talked to was good about not giving me any spoilers about what happened in the movie.

If you missed out on premiere night, don't worry, cinema west has plenty of seats available tomorrow.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thanks nick.

While this movie closes out the original star wars story... don't fret, another film in the star wars galaxy is slated for sometime in 2022./// kimt stormteam 3 chief