Judge denies former TSC aide's request to lower bond for child molesting charges

The bond for a former Tippecanoe School Corporation aide accused of molesting a student will remain at $100,000.
Aide accused of molesting a student will remain at 100-thousand dollars.

A judge denied jennifer holmgren's request this morning.

She wanted to get her bond lowered to 50- thousand dollars.

Holmgren told the judge she would live with her parents in valparaiso if she posted bond.

She said she would not stay in tippecanoe county because she does not have employment.

As news 18 previously reported, the 40-year- old klondike elementary special education aide is accused of molesting a student beginning when he was just 9- years-old.

