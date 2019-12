Teddy Bear Toss to help local children this holiday season

EVENT TO HELPSPREAD SMILES THISHOLIDAY SEASON.NBC26'S MATTJARCHOW TAKES USTHERE TONIGHT..AT A BONDUEL HIGHSCHOOL BASKETBALLGAME..THE HOME OF THEBEARS..THERE AREFIVE BEARS ON THECOURT AT ANY GIVENTIME..THEY RUN..PASS ANDSCORE..AND ATHALFTIME GO FOR AQUICK HIBERNATION.THAT TYPICALLYMAKES FOR AN EMPTYCOURT..BUT NOT THURSDAY..ATHALFTIME..HUNDREDSOF BEARS MADETHEIR WAY ONTO THECOURT..STUFFED ANIMALBEARS.."Hopefully we can makean impact."BONDUEL SENIORMEGAN ZEITLERORGANIZED THISTEDDY BEAR TOSS.."We wanted to bringeveryone together andhopefully make a childsmile."THAT PART..WILLCOME AFTER THEGAME..WHEN ALLTHESE TEDDY BEARSARE TAKEN TO H-S-H-SST.

VINCENTCHILDREN'S HOSPITALIN GREEN BAY."It definitely means a lotfor me because you don'tknow who's in thehospital.

It's a localhospital, it's only 30minutes away, so some ofthese families could havekids in their.

You don'tknow, so you could behelping out a local."AND WHILE PEOPLEMAY NOT KNOWEXACTLY WHOTHEY'RE HELPING..THIS HOLIDAY SEASONTHEY DO KNOWTHEY'RE HELPINGSOMEONE."I hope we can see allthese children smile."..MATT JARCHOW,NBC26.SANTA CLAUSEMADE A SPECIAL TRIPON THUR