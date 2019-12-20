Global  

Medical Police Season 1

Medical Police Season 1

Medical Police Season 1

Medical Police Season 1 trailer - Plot synopsis: From the creators of Childrens Hospital (starring Rob Huebel and Erinn Hayes) comes the totally-not-a-spinoff Medical Police (also starring Rob Huebel and Erinn Hayes).

Doctors Owen Maestro and Lola Spratt leave Childrens Hospital and join a secret arm of the CDC to investigate and destroy a deadly global virus.

Starring Erinn Hayes, Rob Huebel, Ken Marino, Rob Corddry, Malin Akerman, Sarayu Blue, Fred Melamed, Craig Robinson, Jason Schwartzman release date January 10, 2020 (on Netflix)
