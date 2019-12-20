Global  

TENET movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: "Time Runs Out..." directed by Christopher Nolan starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Himesh Patel, Denzil Smith, Martin Donovan release date July 17, 2020
Bob Loblaw 🦂 🇯🇲 RT @Kevin_Chancey: @TENETFilm Batman - Power Inception - Reality Interstellar - Space Tenet - Time 2 things that are confirmed: Nolan is T… 12 seconds ago

Ing. i18n RT @RottenTomatoes: #TENET could be Nolan's trippiest movie yet. https://t.co/aF2jJE8GyB 2 minutes ago

Arham Javed Can’t wait to watch this film in the cinema and get goosebumps when the movie itself tells, what’s actually happening. #TENET 3 minutes ago

Sargento Malafacha RT @RollingStone: Christopher Nolan Unveils Mysterious Trailer for Time-Bending Thriller ‘Tenet’ https://t.co/GCeTWj1q92 5 minutes ago

king RT @Southpawers: Before you all hit in my DMs and start tagging me, I'll tell you that Christopher Nolan's new movie "TENET" with backwards… 5 minutes ago

Ramkumar Mohan Inception: I am the most confusing movie ever Tenet: beer my hold #TENET https://t.co/Lmf2bRX57k 6 minutes ago

Elliott Johnson RT @LightsCameraPod: First trailer for Christopher Nolan’s new movie ‘TENET’. Thoughts? https://t.co/cvukHyhLFu 6 minutes ago

Murali S So be ready @TENETFilm even our @RRRMovie is coming on July 20. Same month and 3 days different. Movie lovers are g… https://t.co/pkxA84OHoi 6 minutes ago

