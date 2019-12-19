The Woman in the Window Movie Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore

In "The Woman in the Window," a psychological suspense thriller directed by Joe Wright, an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play.

A stellar ensemble cast brings Tracy Letts' screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no one -- and nothing -- is what it seems. directed by Joe Wright starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Anthony Mackie release date May 15, 2020