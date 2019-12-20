Disturbing the Peace Movie - Guy Pearce, Devon Sawa

Disturbing the Peace Movie Trailer HD - Guy Pearce, Devon Sawa - Plot synopsis: A small-town marshal (Guy Pearce) who hasn't carried a gun since he left the Texas Rangers after a tragic shooting must pick up his gun again.

This time to do battle with a gang of outlaw bikers that have invaded the town to pull off a brazen and violent heist.

Directed by York Alec Shackleton starring Guy Pearce, Devon Sawa, Dwayne Cameron, Barbie Blank, Michael Bellisario release date January 17, 2020