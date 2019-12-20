Wawa announces data breach at 'potentially all' locations 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:16s - Published Wawa announces data breach at 'potentially all' locations The malware accessed customers' payment card information, including credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates and cardholder names at potentially inside the store and at the self-serve pumps, according to Wawa. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this