Bagg's Square Brewing Company gearing up to open

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
The new brewing company received equipment in preparation of opening in January.
Bagg's Square Brewing Company gearing up to open

Is seeking a court order to prevent the pay hike in a lawsuit filed in state court this month against comptroller tom dinapoli.

The bagg's square brewing company is preparing to open in the doyle building.

Today they received equipment necessary for brewing beer.

The equipment had to be hoisted through the roof using a crane from rig- all.

The owners have traveled around the world, but chose utica as a place for their next venture.

Sot: jennifer earl, bagg's square brewing company owner it's a great demographic here with the train station and the dmv is here and there's a lot of businesses in the train station, but this whole area doesn't really have a ton of restaurants.

Rob esche has done an amazing job with a lot of the restaurants in the area and bringing more in, so we're just trying to bring things down in this area specifically the original district of the city.

The brew house has been working on opening




