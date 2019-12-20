Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Holly Ruth

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Holly Ruth

Holly Ruth

The holidays are here, which means it's time for traditional meals.

But nutritionist Holly Ruth has a way to spice up classic dishes
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Holly Ruth

It will be too cold as you head into the holiday ... guys tieless and thanks are here.

That means it's time for those same traditional holiday meals.

I think the literally dietitian and nutritionist show hollingworth is here to help with vacation life welcome to for having man so excited about the holidays and just as you was used to having a traditional holiday meal are turkey and are staying and sweet potato this i a way to come to spice it up a little bit limitation layer and to do is i'm going to make a wonderful stuffing for you using a cajun seasoning cajun seasoning is called a tatian life and its fantastic so she could start your and it was working up a little bit of water like to have a little bit of olive oil the butter in order to come to thin it down in give it a little you healthier your that you know monounsaturated fat, and then with the out 12 day-old breadcrumbs okay and i just used a knife okay now get should will do as well have some summary ... so about filling stems of salary ... all right you sauti that up with some ideas as well.

Got it all right.

And then in addition to the, spices the will do just advocation life you got about the cage life evening and some oregano got a have really good at this you know you.

You jesse is you i would you like to you all will will is do that they were doing this is because people sometimes are very intimidated by the not morning, which is a little thought to the i also like to add to my stopping in addition to the my fifth just you little turkey sausage little the sausage and you like will flare you have to this is just an idea to add to it a little extra punch like fo you to do is just try to do wonderful dressing with flyers that have a little tatian ... to let what is and is seasoning is using a have this evening altogether so you don't even have to worry about owning each individual and is certified tatian which means it's right out of louisiana a this is isolate and leave the item has some is actually my house for your we can my i you i purchased it and then you can also buy it online to assist reading the ingredients of is that there's no preservatives or something really that is literally just is job you as a real the all you just that little i you so much as people are so intimidated by doing stuffing you i just think that it you there so many ingredients c1 3 the artist agrees not to turn out you know that they might use too much.

I might eve use my phone to you a little bi up on top of the just they thin that it's going to turn out to my she to hard very easy dish to and so much you great little change of if you want to know just the and little tweet here trying also to three different ones are the is the marketing right when i have a lot to do and then we got to the traditional and then there's th lots you these are i like the traditional you i just like the traditional you can also use it on top of the turkey.

You can use it underneath the skin wonderful occasion turkey thanks giving using at hand.

So now i'm like i want to spread the word.

Is it so got stuffing also i'm like oh my gosh is are questions of me you can always reach me at dietitian h ruth are questions of me you can always reach [email protected] and time might be more than happy to answer your question, so will you with you anytime you you ar really reshape it.

Thank you like to the trash three what changes amazons implementing after finding out people are




You Might Like


Tweets about this

thedustpodcast

The Dust: A His Dark Materials Podcast RT @onedartlou: @thedustpodcast @HuntPants Ruth Wilson is Baby Yoda?! 😂😂 And I hope Matt is feeling better, maybe he needs more hugs? 😉… 11 hours ago

dorgan_ruth

Ruth Dorgan @VenetiaJane Holly and Christmas go together. What, I keep wondering, do people have against witches? They don't wa… https://t.co/nA1yInKx9J 19 hours ago

kling_ruth

Ruth Kling RT @cmclymer: Love being trans and Christian during the holidays! Got my dysphoria all lovingly tangled up in the holly and the ivy. 1 day ago

onedartlou

Louise Jones @thedustpodcast @HuntPants Ruth Wilson is Baby Yoda?! 😂😂 And I hope Matt is feeling better, maybe he needs more… https://t.co/ChNVmJN2kT 2 days ago

TheGoatMessi10

💙𝓢𝓱𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓵𝓲 ❤ Eamon and ruth are so boring they're the dullest pair. Bring back Phil and holly 🙄 #ThisMorning @thismorning 2 days ago

lstn2urmama

Lstn2urmama RT @VenetiaJane: @dorgan_ruth Here's a Holly poem from last year for you! https://t.co/IA1wOj8KY9 2 days ago

RUTH__holly

RUTH__holly 2019 TOP NINE | looking forward to more trade shows, retail fairs, supplier visits, collaborations, customer treats… https://t.co/cttdJ53L6o 2 days ago

writer_mikem

Michael Molinaro RT @v_shakthi: While 15% of the world’s population experience #disability, representation on stage and screen “still falls depressingly sho… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.