Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Federal officials investigate Wednesday night plane crash in Oktibbeha County

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Federal officials investigate Wednesday night plane crash in Oktibbeha CountyA small plane crashed near a home south of Starkville Wednesday evening.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Federal officials investigate Wednesday night plane crash in Oktibbeha County

Aviation officials are in oktibbeha to determine why a plane crashed last night.

The plane went down thursday night on old highway 25 south in okttibeha county fire coordinator kirk rosenhan says the plane went down after it ran out of fuel.... our news partner the starkville daily news reports the pilot suffered a minor head injury after his plane crashed into someone's yard and hit a tree... officials from the national transportation safety board and the federal aviation administration are expected on site today to provide its final explanation for its cause.

Tupelo




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two MSU football players involved in Tuesday night crash [Video]Two MSU football players involved in Tuesday night crash

Two Mississippi State football players were involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Oktibbeha County.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

1 Person Dead After Crash In Moon Township [Video]1 Person Dead After Crash In Moon Township

One person is dead after a crash late Wednesday night in Moon Township.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.