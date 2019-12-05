Federal officials investigate Wednesday night plane crash in Oktibbeha County 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published A small plane crashed near a home south of Starkville Wednesday evening. A small plane crashed near a home south of Starkville Wednesday evening. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Federal officials investigate Wednesday night plane crash in Oktibbeha County Aviation officials are in oktibbeha to determine why a plane crashed last night. The plane went down thursday night on old highway 25 south in okttibeha county fire coordinator kirk rosenhan says the plane went down after it ran out of fuel.... our news partner the starkville daily news reports the pilot suffered a minor head injury after his plane crashed into someone's yard and hit a tree... officials from the national transportation safety board and the federal aviation administration are expected on site today to provide its final explanation for its cause. Tupelo





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Two MSU football players involved in Tuesday night crash Two Mississippi State football players were involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Oktibbeha County. Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished 1 week ago 1 Person Dead After Crash In Moon Township One person is dead after a crash late Wednesday night in Moon Township. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:23Published 3 weeks ago