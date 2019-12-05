Federal officials investigate Wednesday night plane crash in Oktibbeha County

Aviation officials are in oktibbeha to determine why a plane crashed last night.
The plane went down thursday night on old highway 25 south in okttibeha county fire coordinator kirk rosenhan says the plane went down after it ran out of fuel.... our news partner the starkville daily news reports the pilot suffered a minor head injury after his plane crashed into someone's yard and hit a tree... officials from the national transportation safety board and the federal aviation administration are expected on site today to provide its final explanation for its cause.
Tupelo