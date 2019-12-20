Sanders says he won't support USMCA trade pact in Senate

At the sixth Democratic presidential debate, hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico on Thursday (December 19), Sanders was asked by PBS moderator Judy Woodruff if he will support the new trade agreement among the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"What we need is a trade policy that stands up for workers, stands up for farmers, and by the way, the word climate change to the best of my knowledge is not discussed in this new NAFTA agreement at all, which is an outrage.

So no I will not be voting for this agreement, although it makes some modest improvements," said Sanders."