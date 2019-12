Class of 2019 graduates prepare for student-loan repayments 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:32s - Published Class of 2019 graduates prepare for student-loan repayments Seven out of 10 college seniors will graduate owing roughly $30,000 per borrower, and the majority of students are solely responsible for repaying those loans. 0

TIS THE SEASON OFGIVING.BUT FOR LENDERS... TISTHE SEASON OF TAKING.RIGHT NOW MILLIONS OFCOLLEGE GRADS AREPREPARING TO MAKETHEIR FIRST COLLEGELOAN PAYMENT.AND WHEN THEY OPENTHE BILL -- IT CAN BEOVERWHELMING.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORKEVIN HOLMES BREAKSDOWN WHAT EVERYCOLLEGE GRAD ANDCURRENT STUDENT NEEDSTO KNOW... TO SOFTENTHE BLOW TO YOURWALLET.THE ROOTSEDUCATION ARE BITTER,BUT THE FRUIT IS SWEET -A WISE MAN ONCE SAIDTHAT....BUT SOMETIMES WHATHAPPENS AFTERCOLLEGE -"right now it's like a numberonepriority...IS WHAT LEAVES A SOURTASTE IN YOUR MOUTH."it's definitely a worry whenyou hearthese massive numbers from yourfriendsCOLLEGE SENIORS EMILYLAKIN AND MARGARETMILES ARE AMONG THEMILLIONS CROSSING THESTAGE WITH A DEGREE INONE HAND -"my parents are always like, youhave to start paying yourstudentloans offAND STUDENT LOAN DEBTIN THE OTHER."it's different than taking outa homeloan or a car loan when you haveabudget in mind7 IN 10 COLLEGE SENIORSWILL GRADUATE, OWINGROUGHLY 30 THOUSANDDOLLARS PER BORROWER.AND THE MAJORITY OFSTUDENTS LIKE LAKIN ANDMILES ARE SOLELYRESPONSIBLE FORREPAYING THOSE LOANS.YET HALF HAVEN'T EVENRESEARCHED REPAYMENTMETHOD"my biggest concern right now istoget a job and make sure I cansaveup enough money to make paymentson my loans"getting that job first and onceyouget the job how much you can setaside to pay each monthFOR THE CLASS OF 2019 -THE TIME TO START PAYINGBACK THOSE LOANS ISNOW.ERIC BLAIR IS THE VP FORENROLLMENT ANDMARKETING AT WILLIJEWELL COLLEGE.HE SAYS THE MOSTIMPORTANT THING FOR ALLCOLLEGE SENIORSexit counseling is somethingthat'smandated, just like entrancecounseling isBLAIR SAYS THECOUNSELING HELPS YOUUNDERSTAND YOUR LOANREPAYMENT VALUE ANDWHAT YOU'LL HAVE TO PAYEACH MONTH.BUT IF YOU OR YOURCHILD IS IN COLLEGE ANDYOU WANT THE POMP ANDCIRCUMSTANCE INSTEADOF PANIC AND CONFUSION:STOP BY YOUR FINANCIALAID OFFICE AND STARTLEARNING ABOUT THEPROCESS AS EARLY ASYOUR FRESHMAN YEARAND IF YOU REALLY WANTTO BE HEAD OF THECLASS:you can pay against thatprinciple,pay ahead, pay as much as youcanWHICH IS WHAT THESETWO LADIES ARE DOINGRIGHT NOW -"it really takes a burden offwhen youthin k about it in the long runto knowat least part of it is takencare offwhile you're in schoolIF YOU DON'T HAVE A JOBYET AND YOUR CASH FLOWIS NEGATIVE -- THERE ARETWO OPTIONS.APPLY FOR A DEFERMENTOR FORBEARANCE.A DEFERMENT LETS YOUPUT YOUR LOAN ON HOLDFOR UP TO THREE YEARS.AND A FORBEARANCEALLOWS YOU TOTEMPORARILY SUSPENDPAYMENTS FOR UP TO ONEYEAR.BUT INTEREST WILL STILLACCURE.IN EACH CASE, YOU MUSTAPPLY FOR PERMISSION TOPOSTPONE PAYMENT





