Fairway boy struck by car faces long road to recovery

ACTION NEWS.NEIGHBORS CALL IT ADANGEROUSINTERSECTION --ONE -- WHERE THIS LITTLEBOY WAS ALMOST KILLEDRIDING HIS BIKE.THE CITY OF FAIRWAY HASMADE PERMANENTCHANGES...AND TONIGHT, FOR THEFIRST TIME, WE AREHEARING FROM THAT BOYAND HIS MOTHER.41 ACTIONEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD JOINS US LIVEFROM THE INTERSECTIONOF REINHARDT, HOWE,AND WEST 57TH TERRACE.IN THIS NEIGHBORHOTHERE ARE NO SIDEWALKSBUT NOW THERE ARETHESE STOP SIGNS AMARKINGS ON THEGROUNDSTO HOPEFULLY PROVIDECLARITY AND AVOIDANOTHER ACCIDENT,WHICH ALMOST TOOK THELIFE OF AN 11-YEAR-OLDBOY, YOU'RE ABOUT TOMEET.IN THE LAST TWO MONTHS,A LOT HAS CHANGEDFOR 11-year-old CARTERWRIGHTCarter WrightWhen I was in the hospital, Icouldn't really walk.

Mybalance was bad.FOR THE FIRST TIMETHURSDAY, HE RETURNEDTO THIS INTERSECTIONWHERE HE LASTREMEMBERS RIDING HISBIKE WITH A FRIENDCarter WrightI was coming down that streetand I was going down wherethat stop sign was and the carwas coming down that way.And I didn't see it.

And that'sall I remembHIS MOM, SARAH,REMEMBERS MORE.Sarah Wright/ Carter's MomWe heard the sirens and myfriend and I looked at eachother and thought, 'gosh Ihope everyone is ok'BUT CARTER WASN'T.A CAR COLLIDED WITH HIMMANAGLING HIS BIKE ANDTHROWING HIM ACROSSTHE STREET.CARTER WAS RUSHED TOTHE HOSPITALWHERE HE SUFFEREDTHREE BRAIN BLEEDS ANDHAD A FRACTURED SKULLSarah Wright/ Carter's MomThis intersection is a bigcurve ball.

It was a problemfor quiet a whileFOLLOWING THE ACCIDENTAND A REPORT BY 41ACTION NEWThat intersection Reinhardtand How Drive in FairwayTHE CITY ORDERED ASTUDY BY ANENGINEERING FIRM ANDMADE CHANGES TO THEINTERSECTION...REMOVING TALLERBUSHES FROM THE ISLANDADDING THESE STOPSIGNSAND PAINTING YELLOWLINES ALONG THE STREETTO BETTER SHOW THETRAFFIC FLOWCREWS ALSO REPLACEDTHIS YIELD SIGN WITH ASTOP SIGN ON HOWEDRIVESarah Wright/ Carter's MomI am very pleased that the citystepped up and did somethingabout the intersection.

It's toobad that it almost cost myson's life.THE CITY MANAGERANTICIPATES THESECHANGES WILL BEPERMANENTBUT WHILE THE WORK ISDONE ON THIS STRETCHOF ROADTHE ROAD TO RECOVERYFOR CARTER... IS ONLYJUST BEGINNINGCarter WrightI am still actually in thospital but I've just beentrying to work hardHE'S STILL NOT BACK ATSCHOOLBECAUSE HIS DAYS AREFILLED WITH THERAPYCarter WrighWe work on balance and stuff.We do occupational therapy.Speech and sometimesschoolsBUT THE MOSTCHALLENGING PART IS HISTRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURYAND THE EXTENT OF THATINJURY, ICH REMAINSUNKOWNSarah Wright/ Carter's MomWe are really not sure whethis is taking us.

It's day today, it's week to week.

Wehave step forwards and stebacks.

And you just take itday-by-day.

As far as the citymoving forward, we are stillpleased with that.

The next iswe are still working on Carter.And this is Carter's Journey.AND THAT JOURNEY IS ANEXTREMELY EXPENSIVONE.SOME OF THE TUTORINGAND THERAPY CARTERNEEDS, ARE NOT COVEREDBY INSURANCESO FRIENDS HAVEESTABLISHED A GO-FUND-ME ACCOUNTYOU CAN FIND THAT LINKON OUR WEBSITE, K-S-H-B-DOT-COM.IN FAIRWAY, ARIELROTHFIELD, 41 ACTIONNEWS.THANKS, ARIEL.AT THE TIME OF THEACCIDENT, CARTER WASWEARING A HELMET.HIS MOTHER BELIEVES ITHELPED SAVE HIS LIFE.NEITHER KANSAS NORMISSOURI REQUIRECYCLIS