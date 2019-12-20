Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Buttigieg, Warren spar over fundraising at debate

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Buttigieg, Warren spar over fundraising at debate

Buttigieg, Warren spar over fundraising at debate

Rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg came under attack during a debate among U.S. presidential hopefuls on Thursday (December 19), as his rivals questioned his lack of Washington experience and criticized his fundraising from wealthy donors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Buttigieg, Warren spar over fundraising at debate

It was the sixth and last debate of the year for Democratic candidates seeking their party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico.

The debate saw an intensifying feud between leading contenders Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren over transparency and fundraising burst to the surface.

Senator Elizabeth Warren pointed out Buttigieg's backing from big money fundraisers, sparking a fiery exchange.

"The mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900-a-bottle wine.

Think about who comes to that," said Warren.

Warren also questioned whether Buttigieg was beholden to his wealthy donors: "I do not sell access to my time.

I don't spend time with millionaires and billionaires.

I don't meet behind closed doors." But Mayor Buttigieg pushed back and defended his campaign, saying "This is our only chance to defeat Donald Trump.

And we shouldn't try to do it with one hand tied behind our back." Warren and Bittigieg have butted heads already on the campaign trail, swiping it each other's achievements and experience on and off the stage.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

e_newsUS

e-news.US Sparks fly as Democrats Warren and Buttigieg spar over wealthy donors - https://t.co/QT3RjhzXgI https://t.co/jEFvxWODtF 1 minute ago

AbrevayaR

Robert W. Abrevaya RT @Reuters: Sparks fly as Democrats Warren and Buttigieg spar over wealthy donors https://t.co/3VmqmycAVR https://t.co/s4PHBxAYuF 1 minute ago

WhiteLotus3_9

👀👂🏼👂🏼 RT @Reuters: Buttigieg, Warren spar over fundraising at the sixth #DemDebate in Los Angeles. More here: https://t.co/bkD8uM7yxS https://t.c… 9 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters Sparks fly as Democrats Warren and Buttigieg spar over wealthy donors https://t.co/3VmqmycAVR https://t.co/s4PHBxAYuF 10 minutes ago

DrealanSandra

Sandra Drealan RT @thehill: NEW: Buttigieg, Warren square off over wealthy donors at Dem debate: "This is our only chance to defeat Donald Trump" https://… 15 minutes ago

RinzlerV1

DavidBryant https://t.co/541yiPYOA7 "We're in the fight of our lives right now. Donald Trump and his allies have made is abund… https://t.co/GAhTrKTQf4 15 minutes ago

MY21_Oracle

Mehrdad Yousefi Warren and Buttigieg spar over donors in Democratic debate https://t.co/ON8GmdKkng via @financialtimes 19 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy Sparks fly as Democrats Warren and Buttigieg spar over wealthy donors https://t.co/osKCh5c3UN 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.