Chuba Hubbard named consensus All American, to drop puck at Edmonton Oilers game 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:44s - Published Chuba Hubbard named consensus All American, to drop puck at Edmonton Oilers game Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard named consensus All American, to drop puck at Edmonton Oilers game 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sidelines - Oklahoma State Chuba Hubbard is named First Team All-American by the AFCA. He's now been named first team All-American by 4 of the… https://t.co/XjQlT1GxWG 3 days ago