Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dabangg 3 Review | Salman Khan’s Film SLAMMED By This Khan

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Dabangg 3 Review | Salman Khan’s Film SLAMMED By This Khan

Dabangg 3 Review | Salman Khan’s Film SLAMMED By This Khan

Salman Khan's film Dabangg 3 has been criticised by Kamaal R Khan.

Watch the video to see what he has to say about the film.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Siju2125

Siju Walker RT @ZeeBusiness: #Dabangg3 #MovieReview: #SalmanKhan back with a bang! Climax fight terrific - Villian #KichchaSudeepa excellent https://t.… 20 seconds ago

QamarWaseem786

Qamar Waseem RT @Spotboye: As #Dabangg3 hit the screens today, here's what the audience has to say! #Bollywood | @BeingSalmanKhan | #SonakshiSinha | #S… 34 seconds ago

AleemSalmanFan

Aleem Shaikh ❤️ RT @bombaytimes: B-town celebs too took to their social media and praised the film! @BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial @sonakshisinha @PDda… 47 seconds ago

palit_durjoy

Durjoy Palit RT @BOWorldwide: #Dabangg3Review: #SalmanKhan Offers Nothing New In This Chaotic Actioner Critics Rating: ⭐⭐ BO Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #Dabangg3 @B… 1 minute ago

umashankarc7

umashankar RT @IBTimesIND_Ent: Dabangg 3 critics review: Salman Khan, Sudeep Kiccha's film is a blockbuster #Dabangg3 #Dabangg3Review #SalmanKhan #Su… 2 minutes ago

king_sadashiva

SADDY RT @pinkvilla: #Dabangg3Review: #SalmanKhan, #SonakshiSinha starrer lacks soul, action and fails to impress - https://t.co/qbBSzPNDVK #Dab… 3 minutes ago

Nikhil_Akkified

The Game Changer Nikhil¹⁰⁰٪ RT @iameicky: Dabangg 3 Movie Review: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha starrer lacks soul, action and fails to impress.. #Dabangg3Review #Daban… 5 minutes ago

ChristeenV10

Ckris RT @bollywood_life: #Dabangg3 👉🏼 Mazedaar, dhamakedaar, dumdaar, zordaar & full-on masaledaar How a #SalmanKhan movie should be #ChulbulPa… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.