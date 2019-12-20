Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs.

Vegas Golden Knights, 12/19/2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

puckooler

PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm Vancouver's Tanev slides home OT winner to snap 3-game skid with victory over Vegas… https://t.co/4DwSbLWPrJ 19 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Christopher Tanev scored 1:30 into overtime to give the Canucks a 5-4 win against the Golden Knights. https://t.co/b04dZQcp1g 25 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Tanev scores in OT, Pettersson has 2 goals as Canucks top Golden Knights. MORE: https://t.co/43OQJ8LdDc https://t.co/CHjc2VWkwd 37 minutes ago

NHLSabresNews

NHL Sabres News RT @hockeynight: Canucks forward Elias Pettersson notches pair of goals in win against Vegas https://t.co/lRwi5b1I9k 38 minutes ago

hockeynight

Hockey Night in Canada Canucks forward Elias Pettersson notches pair of goals in win against Vegas https://t.co/lRwi5b1I9k 39 minutes ago

shepardprice

Shepard Price The Golden Knights’ three-game winning streak ends to the Canucks, fresh off a three-game losing streak https://t.co/sJ8gKk1Yrg 42 minutes ago

nicholasvollaro

Nicholas Vollaro RT @8NewsNow: Wild game in Vancouver! Canucks prevail in overtime 5-4 over Golden Knights, Vegas earns one point and shares 1st place in Pa… 43 minutes ago

knightsonice

Knights On Ice That’s it for the winning streak, but point streaks are always fun! #VegasBorn https://t.co/9mTUOyayTu 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.