Watch: Bengaluru DCP’S unique way to pacify anti-CAA protesters now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:58s - Published Watch: Bengaluru DCP’S unique way to pacify anti-CAA protesters DCP of Bengaluru (Central) sang the national anthem along with protesters. Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act intensified on December 19. In Bengaluru, protests were held at the Town Hall. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this