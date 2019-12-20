Global  

Two firefighters die as Australian blazes continue to rage

Two volunteer firefighters died early on Thursday while battling wildfires ravaging Australia’s most populous state, forcing the prime minister to say he would cut short his holiday as authorities braced for temperatures to soar.

Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, were in a truck convoy fighting blazes south-west of Sydney when a tree fell and caused the vehicle to roll off the road.

The two men, both fathers to 19-month-old children, died at the scene while three other firefighters were injured and taken to a hospital where they remain in stable condition.
