Woman Pleads Not Guilty In South Boston Crash That Killed Boy 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:29s - Published Woman Pleads Not Guilty In South Boston Crash That Killed Boy A woman has pleaded not guilty in a crash that killed a little boy in a stroller near his South Boston home back in 2018. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this