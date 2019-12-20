Global  

Woman Pleads Not Guilty In South Boston Crash That Killed Boy

Woman Pleads Not Guilty In South Boston Crash That Killed Boy

Woman Pleads Not Guilty In South Boston Crash That Killed Boy

A woman has pleaded not guilty in a crash that killed a little boy in a stroller near his South Boston home back in 2018.

WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
