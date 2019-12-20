Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CAA protest: Internet shut across 7 cities in UP and more news | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:05s - Published < > Embed
CAA protest: Internet shut across 7 cities in UP and more news | OneIndia News

CAA protest: Internet shut across 7 cities in UP and more news | OneIndia News

UP CAA PROTEST: INTERNET SHUT IN 7 CITIES IN UP, UP CM YOGI: WILL TAKE REVENGE ON THOSE INVOLVED IN THE VIOLENCE, CAA PROTEST: KARNATAKA GOVT SUSPENDS INTERNET IN DAKSHINA KANNADA, DELHI BRACES FOR ANOTHER DAY OF CAA PROTESTS, UN REFERENDUM ON CITIZENSHIP ACT IF BJP HAS GUTS: MAMATA BANERJEE DARES, VOTING IN FINAL PHASE OF JHARKHAND POLLS UNDERWAY AND OTHER NEWS

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.