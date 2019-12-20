CAA protest: Internet shut across 7 cities in UP and more news | OneIndia News 20 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:05s - Published CAA protest: Internet shut across 7 cities in UP and more news | OneIndia News UP CAA PROTEST: INTERNET SHUT IN 7 CITIES IN UP, UP CM YOGI: WILL TAKE REVENGE ON THOSE INVOLVED IN THE VIOLENCE, CAA PROTEST: KARNATAKA GOVT SUSPENDS INTERNET IN DAKSHINA KANNADA, DELHI BRACES FOR ANOTHER DAY OF CAA PROTESTS, UN REFERENDUM ON CITIZENSHIP ACT IF BJP HAS GUTS: MAMATA BANERJEE DARES, VOTING IN FINAL PHASE OF JHARKHAND POLLS UNDERWAY AND OTHER NEWS 0

