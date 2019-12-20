'I will not resign': Rep. Matt Shea responds to investigative report

Spokane valley representative matt shea says he will will not back down -- he's been suspended from the house republican caucus following a bombshell report detailing serious allegations.

Thanks for staying up with us, this is nightside, i'm aaron luna.

The 108 page investigation made public today says shea engaged in domestic terrorism, and political intimidation.

Leaders across the state are calling for representative shea to resign -- shea says that's not going to happen.

New on nightside -- kyle simchuk is looking into the report, and the reaction from politicians on both sides... This 5-month long, independent investigation was ordered by the state house of representatives.

The report says shea not only engaged in political intimidation, he also presents a current and growing threat.

The bombshell report on spokane valley representative matt shea found he participated in an act of domestic terrorism, mobilized armed militias to stand against the us government condoned violence and intimidation against liberal opponents supported the training of young kids to fight a holy warand wrote a manifesto calling for non- christian men to be killed in the event of a government collapse, among other things.

The independent report is on its way to the f-b-i.

Spokane county sheriff ozzie knezovich tells 4 news now he believes shea's actions are treasonous, and there's enough evidence to bring charges.

Governor jay inslee on twitter saying:jay inslee there is no place in wa for hate or violence, especially from those who have been elected by the people.

This report is disturbing and these actions should be unacceptable to washingtonians of all political parties.

Before the report was released -- shea said: "as the subject of this investigation i have been denied any opportunity to review and respond to its results which are still unknown to me."but top house republican j.t.

Wilcox says that isn't true.

He defended shea's suspension writing: j.t.

Wilcoxrepresentative shea was given an opportunity to communicate with investigators and chose not to.

Allegations this serious, many supported by his own communications and associates, justify this immediate action.shea is comparing the report to president trump's impeachment, calling it a sham saying in part: "i will not back down, i will not give in, i will not resign.

Stand strong fellow patriots.

Thank you to everyone for the massive outpouring of support prayers!

I will continue to defend the constitution against tyranny and fight to protect our god given unalienable rights to life, liberty, property, and the ability to defend the same."

The report includes more than 120-thousand electronic communications and statements from 34 witnesses, some who were part of shea's inner circle.

You can view the full website kxly dot com.

To another developing story out of olympia..

A house ethics committee says over the last five years-- cathy mcmorris rodgers has mis- used taxpayer money and now has to pay back thousands of dollars.

After a years-long investigation they said the abuses add up to a concerning pattern and they said mcmorris rodgers frequently showed an indifference to laws, rules and regulations.

The eastern washington representative will now have to repay more than 75-hundred dollars.

Mcmorris rodgers is serving her eighth term in the house of representatives and is the highest ranking woman in the house republican caucus.

In a statement-- mcmorris rodgers said in part..

"while i may disagree with some of the findings reached by the committee, i appreciate its work and take responsibility for its ultimate conclusion."

--you can read her full statement right now at kxly.com.