Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Comedy used to spread awareness about stillbirth

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
Comedy used to spread awareness about stillbirth

Comedy used to spread awareness about stillbirth

On Saturday, December 21st, Young is hosting 'Jokes Under the Christmas Tree'.

It's a comedy show at North Avenue Market from 8 p.m.

Until 10 p.m., doors open at 7.

The feature comedians are Shahryar, Violet Gray, Megan Graves, Ronald James and Eric Dadourian.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.