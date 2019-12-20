Global  

Denver school board member won't stand for pledge to protest police shootings of people of color

Denver school board member won't stand for pledge to protest police shootings of people of color

Denver school board member won't stand for pledge to protest police shootings of people of color

Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson sat through the Pledge of Allegiance at Thursday’s school board meeting – something the newly-elected member says he will continue to do to protest police shootings of people of color.
Denver school board member won't stand for pledge to protest police shootings of people of color

