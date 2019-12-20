Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Design

As versatile as the job itself.

The new Sprinter.

Its great flexibility of design and its broad model variety turns a simple van into your personal companion for your daily work.

Be it the powerful engines, high-quality equipment in the cockpit or the functional elements of the load compartment – it's up to you as to how you make it your Sprinter.

The new Sprinter 4x4 impresses with its excellent handling characteristics in demanding terrain.

When it comes to tough weather, poor road conditions and off-road terrain, the engageable all-wheel drive system ensures optimum traction.