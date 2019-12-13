All-new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe & Suburban - Arlington Manufacturing

Chevrolet's iconic people and cargo haulers begin a new chapter with the introduction of the all-new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.

Each has been redesigned to be the ultimate SUV - offering the most interior space of any SUV, exclusive technologies and features, and the best driving dynamics in the full-size segment.

"There are no vehicles like Tahoe and Suburban - which have starred in Hollywood movies, carried military heroes and world leaders, and helped create countless family memories," said Barry Engle, executive vice president and president, General Motors North America.

"We've taken what people love about these pioneering SUVs and made them even better - adding more room for people and cargo, more advanced technology and an unrivaled driving experience." This was achieved through a complete transformation of Chevrolet's full-size SUVs, combining the strongest aspects of its new full-size truck architecture with entirely new systems tailored to the needs of today's SUV drivers and passengers.