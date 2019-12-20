The BMW iX3 in the winter driving test

BMW i is preparing to launch the next generation of solely electrically powered models.

Three of the brand’s electric models are currently going through a key phase of their series development process at the BMW Group’s winter test centre in Arjeplog, Sweden.

Together with the BMW iX3 already due to go on sale next year, the BMW i4 and the BMW iNEXT, being brought to market in 2021, are also completing an intensive test programme.

Within the framework of comprehensive vehicle testing, their drive and suspension components are being put to the test under extreme weather and road conditions.

The testing area situated at the edge of the Arctic Circle provides the ideal requirements for this purpose.

On the icy surfaces of frozen lakes, on snow and in the bitter cold, the electric motors, the high-voltage batteries and the power electronics of BMW eDrive technology as well as the suspension control systems are demonstrating their high level of performance and reliability.