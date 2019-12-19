Global  

Audi RS Q8 in Florett Silver Driving Video

Audi RS Q8 in Florett Silver Driving Video

Audi RS Q8 in Florett Silver Driving Video

441 kW (600 hp), 800 Nm (590.0 lb-ft) of torque between 2,200 and 4,500 rpm – the 4.0 liter V8 in the new Audi RS Q8 (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 12.1 (19.4 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 277 - 276 (445.8 – 444.2 g/mi)) delivers impressive RS performance.

The turbocharged gasoline engine with direct injection accelerates the large SUV coupe from Audi Sport GmbH from 0 to 100 km/h (62.0 mph) in just 3.8 seconds and to 200 km/h (124.3 mph) in 13.7 seconds.

The 250 km/h (155.3 mph) top speed is electronically governed.

With the optional dynamic package, top speed is 305 km/h (189.5 mph).

Its 1-3-7-2-6-5-4-8 ignition sequence gives the 4.0 TFSI a sportily voluminous sound.

As is typical for the RS models, the dual exhaust system features an impressive oval tailpipe on each side.

The driver can influence the engine’s sound via the Audi drive select system.

The optional RS sport exhaust system with black tailpipe trims offers an even sportier sound.

The biturbo V8 in the new RS Q8 combines maximum performance and high efficiency.

Its mild-hybrid system (MHEV) is based on a 48-volt main electrical system.

The core of the MHEV is a belt alternator-starter connected to the crankshaft.

During deceleration and braking, it can recover up to 12 kW of power and store it in the compact lithium-ion battery.

If the driver takes their foot off the accelerator at a speed between 55 and 160 km/h (34.2 to 99.4 mph), the drive management selects one of two solutions depending on the driving situation and the current setting of the Audi drive select dynamic handling system: The new RS Q8 recuperates or coasts for up to 40 seconds with the engine off.

The belt alternator starter starts the engine within fractions of a second when the accelerator is actuated.

MHEV technology allows for start/stop operation at a speed of up to 22 km/h (13.7 mph).

The mild-hybrid system is connected to the camera sensors for even greater efficiency.

When stopped, the engine starts up while the brake pedal is still depressed as soon as the front camera detects that the vehicle in front of the new RS Q8** begins to move.
