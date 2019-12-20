Global  

11-year-old who YouTubed her brain tumour treatment lands dream presenting gig

A brave 11-year-old girl who tried to help other young patients by documenting her cutting-edge brain tumour treatment on YouTube has seen her dreams realised after landing a TV presenting role with arts charity Bafta.
