Senate Argues Over Impeachment Trial 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:01s - Published CBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the House vote to impeach President Trump. CBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the House vote to impeach President Trump. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dave White @MarkDice He’ll lose his mind while the Senate argues over the rules for the trial. Impeachment hanging over his head will drive him crazy. 22 hours ago Hal Marshall "Kirschner argues that there should be a robust debate over the timing of the Senate’s receipt of the articles of impeachment. 3 days ago Ned Foley @JRubinBlogger considers if "Pelosi should never send over the articles" but argues Dems should seek better Senate… https://t.co/TcwSWXD9b5 3 days ago Gia RT @PatrioticDan: Kirschner argues that there should be a robust debate over the timing of the Senate’s receipt of the articles of impeachm… 4 days ago Bob Pulver “I’m not sure why anyone would want to rush into what both McConnell and Graham have made clear is an illegitimate… https://t.co/Db99bMAwMA 4 days ago Emily is Still With Her RT @comicsdaughter: "Kirschner argues that there should be a robust debate over the timing of the Senate’s receipt of the articles of impea… 4 days ago Carrie Freeman "Kirschner argues that there should be a robust debate over the timing of the Senate’s receipt of the articles of i… https://t.co/7F1AHiBduH 4 days ago PatrioticDan Kirschner argues that there should be a robust debate over the timing of the Senate’s receipt of the articles of impeachment. 4 days ago