Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New lights on the Luxor in Las Vegas

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
New lights on the Luxor in Las VegasHave you seen the new lights on the Luxor Hotel & Casino?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New lights on the Luxor in Las Vegas

CREWS RECENTLY FINISHEDINSTALLING THE LIGHTS..AND THEY CERTAINLY ADD TO THEBEAUTY OF THE LAS VEGAS STRIP..AND DANI..ANYBODY HEADING OUT TONIGHT...WILL WANT TO BUNDLE UP...<SUNSHINE TODAY WILL SEND HIGHSTO THE MID 50S WITH QUIET




You Might Like


Tweets about this

StoneyCurtis77

Stoney Curtis Gotta say.... I’m diggin the new lights on the Luxor. #Luxor #Vegas 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.