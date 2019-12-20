Check out these lights! Near Seven Hills Drive, Sunridge Heights Parkway

Another beautiful house decked out for Christmas in the Las Vegas valley.

This one is in Henderson near Seven Hills Drive and Sunridge Heights Parkway.

The homeowner says it takes four and a half weeks to get all the lights up and he's been doing this for 11 years.

On Sundays, he and his wife dress up like Santa and Mrs. Claus and give out hot drinks to people who stop by.