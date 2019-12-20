Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Check out these lights! Near Seven Hills Drive, Sunridge Heights Parkway

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Check out these lights! Near Seven Hills Drive, Sunridge Heights Parkway

Check out these lights! Near Seven Hills Drive, Sunridge Heights Parkway

Another beautiful house decked out for Christmas in the Las Vegas valley.

This one is in Henderson near Seven Hills Drive and Sunridge Heights Parkway.

The homeowner says it takes four and a half weeks to get all the lights up and he's been doing this for 11 years.

On Sundays, he and his wife dress up like Santa and Mrs. Claus and give out hot drinks to people who stop by.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Check out these lights! Near Seven Hills Drive, Sunridge Heights Parkway

HENDERSON..NEAR SEVEN HILLS DRIVE ANDSUNRIDGE HEIGHTS PARKWAY.THE HOMEOWNER SAYS...IT TAKES 4 AND A HALF WEEKS TOGET ALL THE LIGHTS UP!

ANDHE'S BEEN DOING THIS FOR 11YEARS.ON SUNDAYS..HE AND HIS WIFE DRESS UP LIKESANTA AND MRS CLAUS ...AND GIVE OUT HOT DRINKS TOPEOPLE WHO STOP BY.ADLIB LET'S GO TO 13 FIRSTALERT METEOROLOGIST DANIBECKSTROM.THE WARMING TREND CONTINUES ASWE CLOSE OUT THE WEEK WITHHIGHS CLIMBINGBACK NEAR 60 THIS WEEKEND.OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL FALL TO THE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jhevontewebster

Everybody hates Jhev RT @SujaeBoswell: The Christmas season is a time of good cheer. It brings together persons from far to near. (Ok poetry is not my thing) S… 4 days ago

SujaeBoswell

Sujae H. Boswell The Christmas season is a time of good cheer. It brings together persons from far to near. (Ok poetry is not my thi… https://t.co/tWJ0LDkouX 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.