Tottenham: A look back at 2019

A look back at Tottenham's roller coaster 2019, which included a change of manager and a European final.

Mauricio Pochettino was on the verge of history by guiding Spurs to the Champions League final but they were unsuccessful and he was sacked six months later and replaced by Jose Mourinho.
Rose, Foyth, Davies - Latest Tottenham injury news ahead of Southampton clash

Rose, Foyth, Davies - Latest Tottenham injury news ahead of Southampton clash
Football.london - Published

Serge Aurier and Christian Eriksen tease Tanguy Ndombele following dramatic decision for 2020

French midfielder has had his problems since joining Tottenham in the summer for a club-record...
Football.london - Published


Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front

A look at the post-Christmas round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published

Champions League: Who did English clubs draw in the last 16?

A look at the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League as English clubs size up their opponents in Europe. Champions Liverpool were drawn against Atletico Madrid, while Manchester City also head to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

