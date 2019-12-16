Tottenham: A look back at 2019 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published Tottenham: A look back at 2019 A look back at Tottenham's roller coaster 2019, which included a change of manager and a European final. Mauricio Pochettino was on the verge of history by guiding Spurs to the Champions League final but they were unsuccessful and he was sacked six months later and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

