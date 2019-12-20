Yamil Palacios Absi Instagram to Ban Promotion of Vaping And Guns https://t.co/3x1cWDB12H via @YouTube 16 hours ago

Bibi Spielberg RT @SputnikInt: Facebook, Instagram to prohibit paid 'influencer' promotion of vaping, tobacco, guns @Facebook @instagram https://t.co/rS6… 1 day ago

censored.today Facebook and Instagram Ban Promotion of Guns, Vaping and Tobacco Big government? It is Big Tech that has become Bi… https://t.co/GFrYSNar7S 2 days ago

gab.com/DissentWatch Facebook and Instagram Ban Promotion of Guns, Vaping and Tobacco https://t.co/NaXVnYmlN4 2 days ago

Sputnik Facebook, Instagram to prohibit paid 'influencer' promotion of vaping, tobacco, guns @Facebook @instagram https://t.co/rS6EnaacUr 2 days ago

This Black Girl Looks Good in Blue Light RT @megancgraham: For the first time, Instagram is restricting the types of items that can be promoted using "branded content," or when bra… 2 days ago