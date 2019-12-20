Demonstrators sing 'Glory to Hong Kong' during peaceful protest 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:21s - Published Demonstrators sing 'Glory to Hong Kong' during peaceful protest Protesters sing "Glory to Hong Kong" in front of the HSBC Headquarters in Central Hong Kong today (December 20). Since the intense clashes at the Polytechnic University, protests have been peaceful. 0

