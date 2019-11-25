Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. House passes new trade pact replacing NAFTA

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
U.S. House passes new trade pact replacing NAFTA

U.S. House passes new trade pact replacing NAFTA

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade deal on Thursday that includes tougher labor and automotive rules but leaves $1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchanged.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NAFTA To USMCA: What’s Different About Trump’s New Trade Pact? [Video]NAFTA To USMCA: What’s Different About Trump’s New Trade Pact?

President Trump is on the verge of replacing NAFTA with his own trade deal. Here&apos;s how the USMCA differs from its predecessor.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:49Published

Trump accuses Pelosi of holding up North American trade pact [Video]Trump accuses Pelosi of holding up North American trade pact

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (November 25) accused Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of holding up ratification of a trade pact with Mexico and Canada.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.