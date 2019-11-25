U.S. House passes new trade pact replacing NAFTA

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade deal on Thursday that includes tougher labor and automotive rules but leaves $1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchanged.



