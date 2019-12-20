Global  

Puerto Rico cries foul over U.S. Congress's cockfighting ban

An attempt by the U.S. Congress to ban cockfighting in Puerto Rico has set off a debate about animal cruelty, put thousands of jobs at risk and sparked a possible power struggle between the U.S. territory&apos;s government and Washington.

Colette Luke has more.
