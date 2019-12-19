Wall Street hits fresh highs on talk of trade deal signing 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published Wall Street hits fresh highs on talk of trade deal signing Wall Street's major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

