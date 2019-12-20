Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

McConnell, Pelosi trade barbs ahead of Senate impeachment trial

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:08s - Published < > Embed
McConnell, Pelosi trade barbs ahead of Senate impeachment trial

McConnell, Pelosi trade barbs ahead of Senate impeachment trial

The impeachment of President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress sets the stage for a historic trial next month in the Republican-controlled Senate on whether he should be removed from office.

Chris Dignam has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LarryPotter2016

Larry Potter #Pelosi:Don't Think Founders Expected We'd Have A #RoguePresident*&*#Rogue Sen Leader @ #SameTime! #Putin Said Hous… https://t.co/Tx9MkjuJsQ 11 hours ago

OurVoiceFL13

OUR VOICE #Pelosi:Don't Think Founders Expected We'd Have A #RoguePresident*&*#Rogue Sen Leader @ #SameTime! #Putin Said Hous… https://t.co/TkOZwAx0a0 11 hours ago

HRC4Pinellas

Tampa Bay Blue Hope #Pelosi:Don't Think Founders Expected We'd Have A #RoguePresident*&*#Rogue Sen Leader @ #SameTime! #Putin Said Hous… https://t.co/RClQCgfXER 11 hours ago

LarryPotter2016

Larry Potter #Pelosi: "I Don't Think The Founders Expected That We Would Have A #Rogue #President (#Trump) AND A #Rogue Senate… https://t.co/vntoawazKb 11 hours ago

kinshasaweb

🇨🇩✌🏾« Papa avait dit le peuple d’abord »✌🏾🇨🇩 McConnell, Pelosi trade barbs before impeachment trial : https://t.co/5XrYOrPNm2 via @ReutersTV 12 hours ago

Social_Media_d7

Social Media News from Gander McConnell, Pelosi trade barbs ahead of Senate impeachment trial https://t.co/mhzUNc8XCN via @circleboom 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.