McConnell, Pelosi trade barbs ahead of Senate impeachment trial 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:08s - Published McConnell, Pelosi trade barbs ahead of Senate impeachment trial The impeachment of President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress sets the stage for a historic trial next month in the Republican-controlled Senate on whether he should be removed from office. Chris Dignam has more.