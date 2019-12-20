Sanders says he won't support USMCA trade pact in Senate 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:56s - Published Sanders says he won't support USMCA trade pact in Senate Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders says he will not support the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact in the U.S. Senate because it won't 'be a great job creator.' 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this