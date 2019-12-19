Members of Boris Johnson's family attend Piers Morgan's Christmas Party 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:14s - Published Members of Boris Johnson's family attend Piers Morgan's Christmas Party Members of Boris Johnson's family attended Piers Morgan's Christmas party on Thursday (December 19). The UK Prime minister's father Stanley Johnson, his sister Rachel Johnson, and nephew Oliver Dawnay were all in attendance.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this