Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

NASA's Mars 2020 rover successfully completes its first test drive

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
NASA's Mars 2020 rover successfully completes its first test drive

NASA's Mars 2020 rover successfully completes its first test drive

As part of NASA's preparation for next year's Mars mission, the Mars 2020 rover took its first driving test at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California on December 17.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NASA's Mars 2020 rover successfully completes its first test drive

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

Visit http://archive.nextanimationstudio.com to view News Direct's complete archive of 3D news animations.

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN As part of NASA's preparation for next year's Mars mission, the Mars 2020 rover took its first driving test at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California on December 17.

The rover was able to roll forward, backward and perform a pirouette in the laboratory over a period of 10 hours, according to NASA.

The Mars 2020 rover was also able to drive over small ramps in the lab.

The rover is equipped with an autonomous navigation system, which uses high-resolution navigation cameras and image processing software.

Its wheels have been redesigned for added durability.

NASA says the technology will allow to rover to drive roughly 200 meters per Martian day.

The Mars 2020 rover will also carry a radar imager to gather data about Mars' surface.

The rover will be launched in July or August of 2020.

It is scheduled to land on Mars' Jerozo Crater on February of 2021.

The Mars mission is part of a larger project that includes lunar missions to prepare humans to eventually explore the red planet.

RUNDOWN SHOWS: 1.

Mars 2020 rover's first driving test 2.

Different tests the rover performed 3.

Features of the rover 4.

The rover driving on Mars' surface 5.

The rover collecting data about Mars' surface VOICEOVER (in English): "As part of NASA's preparation for next year's Mars mission, the Mars 2020 rover took its first driving test at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California on December 17." "According to NASA, the rover was able to roll forward, backward and perform a pirouette in the laboratory over a period of 10 hours." "The Mars 2020 rover was also able to drive over small ramps in the lab." "The rover is equipped with an autonomous navigation system, which uses high-resolution navigation cameras and image processing software.

Its wheels have been redesigned for added durability." "NASA says the technology will allow to rover to drive roughly 200 meters per Martian day." "The Mars 2020 rover will also carry a radar imager to gather data about Mars' surface." SOURCES: New Atlas, NASA https://newatlas.com/space/mars-2020-rover-first-test-drive/ https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?feature=7563 *** For story suggestions please contact [email protected] For technical and editorial support, please contact: Asia: +61 2 93 73 1841 Europe: +44 20 7542 7599 Americas and Latam: +1 800 738 8377




You Might Like


Tweets about this

HealthThorough

HealthThoroughFare NASA Mars 2020 Rover Successfully Passed Another Test https://t.co/w7utxxf9E8 https://t.co/D2Xx94Lybp 9 hours ago

chrisyanke

Chris Yanke RT @CBSThisMorning: NASA's Mars 2020 rover successfully completes its first test drive https://t.co/H5Or2CSh0k 11 hours ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning NASA's Mars 2020 rover successfully completes its first test drive https://t.co/H5Or2CSh0k 14 hours ago

Echinanews

China News 中国新闻网 NASA's Mars 2020 rover has successfully passed its first driving test, which proved that the rover can operate unde… https://t.co/aKv6K7HVGu 15 hours ago

KarlLeonardk

Karl Leonard RT @EcoInternetDrGB: NASA's Mars 2020 rover successfully completes its first test drive at Jet Propulsion Labratory: CBS News https://t.co/… 15 hours ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet NASA's Mars 2020 rover successfully completes its first test drive at Jet Propulsion Labratory: CBS News… https://t.co/IRG4NOF1ZJ 15 hours ago

Psychsoftpc

Tim @ Psychsoftpc NASA's Mars 2020 rover passes its driving test It steered, turned and successfully completed its first drive… https://t.co/wVMUgwULtu 18 hours ago

jfendarac

Jaime Francisco Endara Clavijo RT @CBSNews: NASA's Mars 2020 rover successfully completes its first test drive https://t.co/vVV78tcMC0 https://t.co/QF17MLQa0z 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.