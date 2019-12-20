Global  

Representative Jeff Van Drew switches from Democratic Party to GOP

Representative Jeff Van Drew switches from Democratic Party to GOP

Representative Jeff Van Drew switches from Democratic Party to GOP

President Donald Trump announced Rep.

Jeff Van Drew’s switch to the Republican Party.

According to CNN, Van Drew was one of the Democrats who voted against both articles of impeachment.

He gave House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy a standing ovation for his counter argument.

Van Drew met with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and McCarthy at the White House.

He said they were “very kind, very gracious, very nice, very supportive.”
