Jeffrey Epstein surveillance footage goes missing

The New York Daily News reported that surveillance footage outside Jeffrey Epstein’s cell went missing.

According to Business Insider, this footage is of his first suicide attempt at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Epstein attempted to take his own life in July 2019 after being charged of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Although Epstein was put on suicide watch, he was taken off and soon after died.

Judge Kenneth Karas requested an investigation in finding out what happened to the footage.
