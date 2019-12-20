Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Deputies Help Save Choking Toddler At Mall In Anne Arundel County

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Deputies Help Save Choking Toddler At Mall In Anne Arundel County

Deputies Help Save Choking Toddler At Mall In Anne Arundel County

Cpls.

Frank Blucher and Doug Schwaab are being credited with saving a choking two-year-old girl at Arundel Mills Mall on December 7, 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

2 Off-Duty Police Officers Save Choking Toddler At Arundel Mills Mall [Video]2 Off-Duty Police Officers Save Choking Toddler At Arundel Mills Mall

Two off-duty Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office deputies are being credited with saving a choking two-year-old girl at Arundel Mills Mall earlier this month.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:24Published

Deputies save choking 2-year-old at Arundel Mills Mall [Video]Deputies save choking 2-year-old at Arundel Mills Mall

Two Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputies saved a choking 2-year-old girl Saturday at Arundel Mills Mall.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.