Deputies Help Save Choking Toddler At Mall In Anne Arundel County on December 20, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:46s - Published Deputies Help Save Choking Toddler At Mall In Anne Arundel County Cpls. Frank Blucher and Doug Schwaab are being credited with saving a choking two-year-old girl at Arundel Mills Mall on December 7, 2019.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this