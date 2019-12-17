Cooking a Pork Roast in a Car

Occurred on December 13, 2019 / Perth, Western Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: "I cooked 1,5 kg pork roast inside an old Datsun Sunny for 10 hrs on a 39-degree celcius day.

It worked a treat.

A few things to note.

It has tinted windows ,door & window seals are shot & there is a big rust hole in the roof, which stops the car getting as hot as it potentially could.

If this was a later model vehicle & painted black the temperature at a guess could climb significantly higher."